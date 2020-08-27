Broome County appoints new Director of Security

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar appointed Brian Norris as Broome County Division of Security Director Thursday morning.

Norris fills the position following the retirement of former Broome County Division of Security Director James Dadamio, who served as director since 2006.

County officials credit Norris with his more than a decade of service with the division.

"Norris brings years of experience and knowledge to this position," said County Executive Garnar in a news release. "We’re excited for him to take on this new role with the department."

Norris says he is honored to be his position and plans to "streamline" the division's internal process and improve its infrastructure among other goals.

"We have a diverse department and I want to continue to improve and diversify my staff to better serve the county and its visitors," Norris said in a news release.

"I plan to continue our community outreach programs and

build upon them to connect with our Broome County residents," he said.

Norris says there's always room for the county officers to learn and grow.