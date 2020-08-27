Christians: Let’s unite in pandemic to fight injustices

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Two authoritative religious bodies are calling on Christians to band together to fight “sins” laid bare or aggravated by the pandemic, including racism and economic injustice. The Vatican and the World Council of Churches, which is based in Switzerland, issued a joint document on Thursday which says that the COVID-19 pandemic “has reminded us of the scandalous gap between the rich and the poor.” The document said Christians are compelled to work to heal inequalities, including between men and women. It also said Christians must “own up to our own complicity and guilt in many systems of oppression” and resist the “temptation” to blame the poor for their poverty.