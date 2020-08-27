Creation of racial equity fund set to improve life for future generations

(WBNG) -- Community partners are now coming together to make lasting change.

The Community Fund of South Central New York has created a racial equity fund to help eliminate systematic racism in the Southern Tier.

The $100K grant program will fund projects, programs, and organizations to build a community dialogue and promote underserved communities.

One of the co-chairs of the fund told 12 News she hopes it will impact future generations.

"The idea, the purpose was to create a legacy, or something that someone can take, make their own, and then recreate for their heritage, or their lifelong family members, the children that come after them," said Angela Riley, who also serves on Binghamton's City Council.

The Community Foundation says it has awarded $18 million in grants to local non-profits since it was started over 20 years ago.

Riley says she saw a similar fund in a different community, and wanted to bring it to her community.