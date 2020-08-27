EU Commission chief says her team could face a reshuffle

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission president says her team could face a reshuffle after the resignation of the Irish trade commissioner over a controversy involving his questionable adherence to COVID-19 rules. Ursula von der Leyen insisted Thursday that it was far from clear Ireland could simply replace Phil Hogan and ensure holding on to the powerful trade portfolio. She indicated she would wait for Ireland to come up with new candidates and decide “at a later stage” where the replacement would be slotted into the 27-strong team.