Flood Advisory from THU 5:29 PM EDT until THU 8:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northeastern Schuyler County in central New York…

Broome County in central New York…

Northeastern Chemung County in central New York…

Tioga County in central New York…

Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 830 PM EDT.

* At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding in

the advisory area. Up to one and a half inches of rain has already

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Binghamton, Ithaca, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Maine, Newfield and Owego.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&