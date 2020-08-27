Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Phillippe Myers scored 2:40 into overtime to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday, tying the second-round playoff series at a game apiece. The Islanders overcamel a 3-0 first-period deficit, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau getting the tying goal with 2:09 left in regulation. Myers ended it quickly, connecting on a shot from the right point that glanced off the stick of the Islanders’ Anders Lee on the way in. Kevin Hayes scored twice in the first period for Philadelphia, Sean Couturier also had a goal, and Carter Hart made 31 saves. Lee and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders. Semyon Varlamov had seven saves before he was benched late in the first period. Thomas Greiss finished with 20 stops in relief.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aaron Nola bounced back from the shortest outing of his career to throw seven strong innings, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of the Washington Nationals’ sloppy outfield defense to rally for a 3-2 victory. Bryce Harper delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh to help the Phillies win their third in a row. The defending World Series champion Nationals have dropped three consecutive games to drop to a season-high six games under .500. Nola gave up two runs on five hits while striking out eight. He who threw a career-low 2 2/3 innings Friday in a loss at Atlanta.

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit his seventh homer in five games, Dallas Keuchel pitched six dominant innings, and the surging Chicago White Sox pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 for their ninth win in 10 games. Abreu’s 12th home run was Chicago’s fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez, Danny Mendick and Edwin Encarnacion also homered for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs. Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. Trevor Williams (1-5) took the loss and Jacob Stallings had a two-run single and Erik González hit a solo homer for Pittsburgh.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The unusual circumstances surrounding the abbreviated baseball season are creating plenty of questions for teams looking to upgrade their rosters before Monday’s trade deadline. The expanded playoff format reduces the number of teams eager to write off the season and make moves aimed at the future. The lack of minor league games makes it tough for teams to decide which prospects to pursue from other organizations. A big question looming over the trade deadline is the uncertain status of the season itself. Why should a team risk its long-term future and trade top prospects to pursue a title when the pandemic could put the entire postseason at risk?