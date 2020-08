(WBNG) -- Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as storms move through the area on Thursday.

According to the NYSEG Power Outage Map, multiple outages have been reported in Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties counties.

More than 7,000 customers are without power.

