Injunction barring Richmond from removing monument tossed

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has tossed out an injunction handed down by a Richmond judge that barred the city from removing the only remaining Confederate monument owned by the city. The ruling does not apply to the enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which is on state-owned land. A Richmond judge had issued a 60-day injunction in July shortly after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of the city’s Confederate monuments. Stoney appealed the decision, and the state’s highest court ruled in the mayor’s favor on Wednesday. The decision could clear the way for the removal of the city-controlled statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill.