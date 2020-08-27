Innocent Florida inmate to be released after 37 years

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who has spent the last 37 years in prison on a rape and murder charge has been ordered released after officials discovered new evidence that proved his innocence. Robert Duboise, who’s 56, was serving a life sentence, convicted in 1983 for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. Grams had been raped and beaten while walking home from her job at a Tampa mall. Judge Christopher Nash ruled Duboise should be released immediately. He’s scheduled to walk out of prison later Thursday. The judge also scheduled Sept. 14 to hear a motion to overturn Duboise’s entire conviction.