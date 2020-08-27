Islanders, Flyers face off with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers are in a 1-1 series tie in the Eastern Conference second round. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Flyers won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime. Kevin Hayes scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

The Islanders are 11-7-4 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. New York has converted on 17.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the league recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 26 goals, adding 28 assists and collecting 54 points. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Jakub Voracek has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.0 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.