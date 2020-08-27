Judge suspended without pay, faces trial on ethics charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A white judge in Pittsburgh accused of violating standards for judges by referring to a Black juror as “Aunt Jemima” and making other demeaning comments has been suspended without pay. The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline imposed the suspension Wednesday on Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Mark Tranquilli and said his trial would start Oct. 5. The directives came two weeks after he was charged with judicial misconduct. Tranquilli, a former prosecutor who has been on the bench since 2014, is accused of making demeaning comments to and about litigants and defendants. He and his lawyer have declined comment on the allegations.