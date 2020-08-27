Keep a close eye on the weather

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. 90% .25-.75” (2.00”) High 86 (74-88) Wind W 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few early showers. 0-.15” Low 64 (60-66) Wind W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.05” 30% High 80 (76-82) Wind W 5-15 mph

ENTIRE AREA IS IN THE ENHANCED RISK AREA FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS.

A warm front will move through in the morning with showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall or slow over us. A low riding along this front will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms. There is the possibility of severe storms with heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. After a few early showers, weather will improve tonight with mostly cloudy skies.

We'll keep the showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday.

A low moving through the Great Lakes along with some tropical moisture will give us a wet day Saturday. Some showers will linger into early Sunday.

High pressure will give us some cooler, pleasant weather Monday with highs in the low 70s. We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and seasonable Wednesday.

