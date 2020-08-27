Awkward activism: MLB’s uneven response to racial injustice

Seven more Major League Baseball games have been postponed. Oakland’s game at Texas along with Philadelphia at Washington, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Minnesota at Detroit, Colorado at Arizona, Miami at the New York Mets and Boston at the Blue Jays were postponed a day after three games weren’t played in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Teams were left to make decisions for themselves without much apparent guidance from MLB. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the first pitch. Others like Colorado-Arizona appeared to be on schedule until a few minutes before first pitch.