New York takes on Miami following deGrom’s strong performance

Miami Marlins (14-12, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (13-16, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mets 0; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom threw seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts against Miami.

The Mets are 11-14 against NL East teams. New York has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for first in the majors. Michael Conforto leads the club with a mark of .444.

The Marlins are 9-11 against the rest of their division. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .462 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits and four home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominic Smith leads the Mets with six home runs and is batting .315.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine extra base hits and is batting .280.

INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

