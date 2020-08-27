NFL mentor leads program to help players leverage platforms

Lamonte Winston had difficult conversations with players who wanted to follow Colin Kaepernick’s lead and were afraid to lose their jobs if they protested against racial injustice. He’s committed to helping athletes take the next steps to effectuate change. Wilson, who previously worked in player development and scouting with the Raiders and Chiefs, has joined the nonprofit organization Dedication To Community as national director of its sports division to lead efforts to grow relationships between teams, athletes and communities.