Pompeo ends Mideast trip with visit to Oman’s new sultan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited Oman’s new sultan. Pompeo’s plane landed Thursday in Muscat and he traveled to meet Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. There, Pompeo tweeted that the two leaders spoke “on the importance of building regional peace, stability and prosperity through a united Gulf Cooperation Council.” The state-run Oman News Agency described Pompeo’s trip as “a short visit to the sultanate,” without offering specifics on what was discussed. The visit to Oman was the last stop on a Mideast trip that sought to build on an American-brokered deal to have Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalize relations.