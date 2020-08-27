Protesters gather in an attempt to drown out Trump’s speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered around the White House for a “noise demonstration and dance party” to drown out President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination There was no indication that Trump heard the protesters as he delivered his speech from the White House’s South Lawn. But there were a few points when a mix of sirens, music and blowhorns could be heard in the background and spectators in the back turned to see where the sounds were coming from.. The protest was peaceful. Acknowledging the coronavirus pandemic, the demonstrators wore masks but there was no social distancing.