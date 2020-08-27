Retired St. Louis police captain’s widow to address RNC

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The widow of a retired St. Louis police captain shot to death after a violent night of protests will speak Thursday as part of the Republican National Convention. Ann Marie Dorn is a sergeant with the police department. Her husband, 77-year-old David Dorn, was fatally shot on June 2 on the sidewalk outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry. Dorn, who was Black, was a friend of the pawn shop owner and often checked on the business when alarms went off. The shooting happened hours after four police officers were shot in St. Louis. All four survived.