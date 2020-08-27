Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 2:30 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 2:30 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY…
At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coventry, or 17
miles south of Norwich, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge and Brisben.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New
York.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…1.50IN;
WIND…70MPH