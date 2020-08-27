Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 2:13 PM EDT until THU 3:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southern Cortland County in central New York…

East central Tompkins County in central New York…

Southwestern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 300 PM EDT.

* At 213 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dryden, or 7

miles southwest of Cortland, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Virgil, Dryden, Coventry, Greene, Willet, Whitney Point, Harford,

Marathon, Lapeer and Lisle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH