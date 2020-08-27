Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:46 PM EDT until THU 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Broome County in central New York…

Southern Cortland County in central New York…

Northeastern Tioga County in central New York…

Northern Tompkins County in central New York…

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Taughannock

Falls, or near Ithaca, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ithaca, Cortland, Cayuga Heights, Lansing, Virgil, Groton, Dryden,

Harford, Marathon and Lapeer.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH