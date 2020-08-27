Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 3:46 PM EDT until THU 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

Western Sullivan County in central New York…

Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 346 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sanford, or

near Deposit, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, South Fallsburg, Callicoon,

Sanford, Deposit, Cochecton and Hancock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH