Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT

FOR BROOME…SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA AND NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA

COUNTIES…

At 518 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Sanitaria Springs to near Kirkwood to Brackney, moving

east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement. Trees and powerlines have been blown down

in the Binghamton area with this line of thunderstorms.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine,

Sanford, Susquehanna and Deposit.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Additional statements will be issued as conditions warrant.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH