Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:23 PM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Southwestern Delaware County in central New York…

West central Sullivan County in central New York…

Northeastern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 522 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hallstead, or

8 miles northeast of Montrose, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Kirkwood, Conklin, Honesdale, Jackson, Sanford, Susquehanna, Forest

City, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot and Montrose.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New

York…and northeastern Pennsylvania.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread

wind damage across south-central Broome County. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…70MPH