Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 7:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – State College, PA

Tioga County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA COUNTY…

At 643 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Sylvania to near Buttonwood, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Tioga County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH