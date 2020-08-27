Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EDT

FOR SOUTHERN OTSEGO AND NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 938 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmons, or over

Oneonta, moving southeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Davenport, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, New Lisbon, Otego,

Morris, Milford and Gilbertsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH