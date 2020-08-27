Tucker sparks Pirates in 4-3 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in a doubleheader opener. The seven-inning game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller. Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.