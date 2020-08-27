WHAT TO WATCH: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump has popped up multiple times during this week’s Republican National Convention, but his big moment is scheduled to come Thursday night when he is to make his case for another four years in the White House. Trump hopes to accept his party’s renomination in an address from the White House South Lawn in front of a crowd of about 1,000. His daughter Ivanka Trump and personal attorney Rudy Giuliani are among other speakers in the evening’s lineup.