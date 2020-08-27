What virus? At GOP’s convention, pandemic is largely ignored

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 1,500 people have gathered on the South Lawn of the White House so President Donald Trump can accept his party’s nomination for reelection in front of a roaring crowd. Masks are not required and chairs are placed inches apart from one another, with no room for social distancing, in violation of endless public health recommendations. Only those the White House expected to be in “close proximity” to the president and vice president have been tested for COVID-19. As Trump has tried to push past the pandemic, GOP organizers have worked to stage a convention that puts the coronavirus in the rear view mirror, even as it continues to spread.