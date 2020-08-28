Attorney: Jacob Blake no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for Jacob Blake say he’s no longer shackled to his hospital bed, as he had been following a police shooting in southeastern Wisconsin that left him paralyzed. Authorities say Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back on Sunday while responding to a domestic abuse call. Blake’s attorneys have said he is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was wanted on suspicion of sexual assault. His father told the Chicago Sun-Times that he was upset to learn his son was handcuffed to his bed when he can’t go anywhere. Blake’s attorneys said Friday that Blake has been released from his restraints.