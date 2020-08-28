Crash with serious injuries causes road closure in Greene

GREENE, N.Y. (WBNG) -- An early morning car versus bike crash has blocked off traffic in both directions on NY 206.

According to 511 NY, the crash occurred at approximately 6:51 a.m., and all lanes are closed between Stein and Hogsback roads. They also say there are serious injuries.

511 NY says all westbound traffic on NY 206 is diverted north on Hogsback Road, west on CR 32 with NY 206 reentry in the village of Greene. All eastbound traffic is being diverted in reverse.

It is unknown what the cause is or what the extent of the injuries are.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.