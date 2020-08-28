Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surgeNew
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.
Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester.
Under the new guidance, if colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equal 5% of their faculty-and-student population, they must go to remote learning for two weeks.
The school's situation will be reassessed at the end of the two weeks