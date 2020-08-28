Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.

Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester.

Under the new guidance, if colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equal 5% of their faculty-and-student population, they must go to remote learning for two weeks.

As college students return to campus, schools must be prepared for all possibilities.



The school's situation will be reassessed at the end of the two weeks