Cuomo: Colleges in New York must go remote when cases surge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will require schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks when cases surge.

Cuomo said he expects campus-based clusters now that many schools have welcomed students back for the fall semester.

Under the new guidance, if colleges have 100 cases or if the number of cases equal 5% of their faculty-and-student population, they must go to remote learning for two weeks.

The school's situation will be reassessed at the end of the two weeks

Associated Press

