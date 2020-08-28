 Skip to Content

Elon Musk wants YOU to build a brain-computer interface

National News from the Associated Press

Elon Musk’s young startup, Neuralink, wants to one day implant computer chips inside people’s brain. The goal is to develop implants that can treat neural disorders — and that may one day be powerful enough to put humanity on a more even footing with possible future superintelligent computers. In a video demonstration Friday explicitly aimed at recruiting new employees, Musk showed a prototype of the device, which is meant to be implanted in the human skull. Ultra-thin wires hanging form the device would go directly into the brain. An earlier version of the device would have been placed behind an ear like a hearing aid.

