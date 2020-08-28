“Giving Garden” gives back to families with fresh produce

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- The Windsor Central School District says they have provided about 180,000 meals to students during the pandemic.

At Weeks Elementary School, families can add a little extra to those meals by picking up fresh, free produce grown right next to the playground.

"As families come pick up school food, they're able to pick up zucchinis, tomatoes, whatever we have growing currently," said Liz Sharkan, a school counselor at Weeks.

A couple of students work with Sharkan to take care of the garden boxes. Students are growing tomatoes, pumpkins, and more.

"This is the definition of thinking outside the box," said fourth grader Finn Williams.

Not only does the project help families with fresh food, it also teaches children some important outdoor skills.

"Students are planting, or weeding, or taking care of the boxes, I love to watch them get dirty, have fun, and get in there with their elbows," said Sharkan. "[I love] when they're pulling up vegetables asking if it's ripe or not."

For Finn Williams, he has loved gardening and hopes to grow other foods, like corn.

"The things I grow can be used to make all sorts of useful stuff," said Williams.

Each grade has their own gardening box and students will continue to care for it when school starts in a few weeks.