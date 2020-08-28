Golfers tee off for Mercy House, call it ‘great organization’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Golfers teed off Friday morning at the En-Joie Golf Course for the 6th Annual Mercy House Southern Tier Tony Delnero Memorial Golf Tournament.

144 golfers took to the course. They maintained social distance and had separate tee times.

The tournament is a fundraiser for Mercy House. It helps them offset the cost of operating.

Mercy House opened in 2016 and has provided hospice care to 520 residents.

Golfers called Mercy House a "great organization."

"It certainly helps out people that are in the last days of their life," Golfer Sandy Monachino told 12 News. "Recently, my wife went through that and I don't know what we could have done without Mercy House. Quiet frankly, she got fantastic care."

The tournament has been named after Tony Delnero. He was one of the coordinating team members that helped found the organization. He passed away in 2017.