Health agencies’ credibility at risk after week of blunders

WASHINGTON (AP) — The credibility of two top public health agencies is on the line after controversial decisions that outside experts say suggest political pressure from the Trump administration. First, the head of the Food and Drug Administration had to walk back exaggerated statements about the benefits of a new plasma therapy for coronavirus. Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered a backlash from the medical community by rewriting its guidelines to recommend less testing. The dual messaging blunders could damage the public’s trust in both agencies, politicizing government health information and making it harder to control the deadly pandemic.