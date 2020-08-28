Herbalife admits bribing Chinese officials to grow business

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles-based Herbalife has admitted bribing Chinese officials to grow its overseas sales of health and nutrition products. Federal prosecutors in New York announced Friday that the company will pay more than $123 million in penalties to resolve charges brought under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The company acknowledged paying off Chinese officials for a decade to secure licenses to sell its products. The payments are part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. The company has long been embroiled in litigation and regulatory actions over its business practices.