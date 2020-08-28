Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says his surgically repaired right elbow feels better than it has in years. Roethlisberger missed most of the 2019 season after tearing three flexor tendons in his right elbow in Week 2 against Seattle. The 38-year-old says the elbow had been bothering him for quite some time but now he is able to throw pain-free. While the team is trying to keep Roethlisberger on a “pitch count” as he prepares for his 17th season, he’s taken on a heavier workload this camp than he has in previous years.

UNDATED (AP) — Seven more Major League Baseball games have been postponed. Oakland’s game at Texas along with Philadelphia at Washington, Baltimore at Tampa Bay, Minnesota at Detroit, Colorado at Arizona, Miami at the New York Mets and Boston at the Blue Jays were postponed a day after three games weren’t played in response to the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin. Teams were left to make decisions for themselves without much apparent guidance from MLB. Some games were officially postponed a few hours before the first pitch. Others like Colorado-Arizona appeared to be on schedule until a few minutes before first pitch.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers believe the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will thrust them back into the playoff mix in 2020. The Steelers finished a respectable 8-8 last season after Roethlisberger went down in Week 2 with a right elbow injury. The 38-year-old Roethlisberger says he decided to come back because the Steelers have all the pieces in place for a deep postseason run. The defense only lost one starter off a group that led the league in sacks and turnovers in 2019 and the offense should be bolstered by the acquisition of free-agent tight end Eric Ebron and the addition of wide receiver Chase Claypool in the draft.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz enters his fifth season with the Philadelphia Eagles as the unquestioned leader of a team that had its greatest success without him. Wentz has embraced his leadership role, calling it a “natural progression.” He has a group of talented young receivers featuring first-round pick Jalen Reagor to go with veterans DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. His go-to guys still are tight ends Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. They’ll try to help Wentz earn his first playoff win.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 for a doubleheader sweep. Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener. Ponce was used as a reliever in his first two appearances this season and made his first major league start. He went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits. Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors. Prior to this year, Turley hadn’t appeared in affiliated ball since 2017 due to elbow injuries.

UNDATED (AP) — A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season. The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities. The Big Ten said the lawsuit has no merit.