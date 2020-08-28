Hospital: Russia’s Navalny still in coma but improving

BERLIN (AP) — German doctors treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny for a suspected poisoning say the dissident is still in an induced coma, but that his condition is stable and his symptoms are improving. Navalny, a corruption investigator who is one of Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia about a week ago and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. Last weekend, he was transferred to the Charité hospital in Berlin, where doctors found indications of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system. Charité said Friday that “there has been some improvement in the symptoms.” Germany still wants Russia to investigate the case.