House readies contempt resolution as Pompeo defies subpoenas

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel is moving to hold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in contempt of Congress. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York said Friday that the panel will prepare a contempt resolution for what he called Pompeo’s “unprecedented record of obstruction and defiance.” Pompeo has repeatedly rejected the committee’s subpoenas for records related to Ukraine that the department has already turned over to the Senate. Pompeo and his aides say all of the House subpoenas are politically motivated, without merit, and unnecessary. Contempt itself is largely symbolic and used to embarrass officials who refuse congressional requests