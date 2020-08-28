Teen accused of killing 2 thrust into debate over protests

ANTIOCH, Ill. (AP) — A white 17-year-old who says he went to protests in Wisconsin to protect businesses and people has become a flashpoint in a debate over anti-racism demonstrations that have gripped many American cities and vigilantism that has sometimes met them. Kyle Rittenhouse grabbed an AR-15 style rifle on Tuesday and joined several other armed people seeking to protect the streets of Kenosha following a police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralyzed. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and severely wounded a third that night. At a hearing Friday, a judge postponed a decision on whether Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.