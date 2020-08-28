Jake Keegan shining through shortened season

VESTAL (WBNG) - Former Binghamton soccer player Jake Keegan is shining this season in the USL League One, continuing his professional career with the Greenville Triumph.

"Last year was our first as a club and we sold out a few of the games and we did really well," said Keegan.

This is Keegan's second season playing back in the U.S. He's traveled around the world for soccer since leaving Binghamton, playing in Germany, Ireland and Canada.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shortening his season, Keenan earned himself player of the week honors after scoring three times in the team's first two games.

"We've started well as a team and that's allowed me to have success on a personal level," he said.

Keegan's goal scoring ability is nothing new to Binghamton fans. He set the record for the most Bearcat goals since the team moved to division one.

"It taught me a lot," said Keegan. "Both highs and lows of the game and highs and lows of life."

All of Keegan's games can be seen on ESPN Plus as the Triumph look to make their way to the championship game.