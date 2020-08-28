JK Rowling returns award from group linked to Kennedy family

LONDON (AP) — Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling says she is returning an award from a human rights group linked to the Kennedy family after the president of the organization criticized her comments about transgender issues. Rowling’s decision comes after Kerry Kennedy, the president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and the late senator’s daughter, published a statement expressing her “profound disappointment” with the author’s comments. In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.