Kingery’s 3-run homer in 11th lifts Phils over Braves 7-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Kingery hit a three-run homer off Mark Melancon with two outs in the 11th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 Friday night for their fourth straight win. Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura hit two-run homers for the Phillies. Ender Inciarte and Austin Riley hit consecutive pitches off reliever Adam Morgan into the seats in the seventh to tie it at 4. Kingery ended it with his first career walk-off homer, a liner into the seats in left.