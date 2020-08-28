Local pop-country artist releases new single

(WBNG) -- Southern Tier native and pop-country artist, Tezza, released her new single today, Mercury Rising.

"It's country but it kind of has a pop influence," Tezza said about the song. "I'm just really excited to get this one out there."

This single comes after the release of her last one, Around the Truth, in January. Mercury Rising is out now on all streaming devices and you can stay up to date with Tezza by searching "the.tezza" on social media.