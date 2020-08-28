Local sorority alumnae chapter prepares for voting celebration event

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Apalachin Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. invites Southern Tier residents to, 'How We Got Over'.

The event is being held at Highland Park tomorrow in Endwell from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

'How We Got Over' is a celebration of African-American women in government and the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment.

The chapter says the celebration is a salute to their ancestors and the work they have done to help women receive the right to vote.

Sandra Love, Chair of Social Action, says tomorrow will be a celebration of how far women have come.

"Realizing that history and coming to this point," Love said. "It’s just exciting for us to come together as women, and that’s all women."

The chapter is asking anyone who comes to wear red, white, and blue. Masks will be required.

For more information on the event, visit the chapter's Facebook page.