Man killed by polar bear on Norway’s Arctic Svalbard islands

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities say a polar bear has attacked a camping site and killed a man in Norway’s remote Svalbard Islands in the Arctic. The polar bear was killed. The man, who wasn’t identified, was rushed to the hospital in the main settlement where he was declared dead Friday. The Arctic Svalbard archipelago sits more than 500 miles north of the Norwegian mainland. The polar bear was found dead in a parking lot by the nearby airport after being shot by onlookers. Norwegian broadcaster NRK said the victim was the fifth person to have been killed by polar bears since 1971. The last time it happened was in 2011 when a teenager was killed.