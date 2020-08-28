Manufacturing defect leads Boeing to ground several 787 jets

Boeing has a new problem with another of its airplanes. Eight of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners have been grounded after a structural problem was found where two part of the fuselage are joined together. Boeing said Friday that the eight planes must be inspected and repaired before they can fly. Boeing isn’t identifying the airlines that own the affected planes. The company says it notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the problem. Boeing is still working to get approval for fixes it made to another jet, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes caused those planes to be grounded worldwide last year.