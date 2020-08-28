Markets higher as Fed chair says interest rates to stay low

Markets are mostly higher in Asia after the Federal Reserve said it might keep interest rates low, but shares in Japan retreated amid reports Prime Minister Shinzo Abe intends to resign. The Nikkei 225 index lost 1.1%. Most other markets and U.S. futures were higher, suggesting gains from the news of a shift in Fed policy might carry over. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed may persist in propping up the economy even if inflation sometimes exceeds its target level of 2%. The hoped for change in the Fed’s strategy is a huge deal for markets that have been rescued by central banks slashing short-term interest rates and buying all kinds of bonds.