Mets face the Yankees following deGrom’s solid outing

New York Mets (13-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (16-11, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom went seven innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts against Miami.

The Yankees are 10-4 in home games. New York’s team on-base percentage of .335 is fourth in the league. DJ LeMahieu leads the lineup with an OBP of .456.

The Mets have gone 7-8 away from home. New York has a team on-base percentage of .353, good for first in the majors. Michael Conforto leads the lineup with a mark of .444.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 12 extra base hits and is batting .300.

Dominic Smith leads the Mets with 22 RBIs and is batting .315.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Zack Britton: (left hamstring), Luis Avilan: (shoulder), Aaron Judge: (right calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), DJ LeMahieu: (thumb), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.